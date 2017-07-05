Bikes and Beers Against Cancer to raise spirits, cash

Todd Kemper’s wife Linnea was in the midst of stage 4 terminal cancer when he faced a difficult decision — spend every moment he had with his wife in her last days, or take the opportunity to cycle in a cancer fundraiser?

“We knew she probably wouldn’t have a year to live … She was progressively getting worse all the time. My worry at the time is I wouldn’t be able to get out and get on bike rides and train, because she needed constant care,” Kemper explained.

He ultimately decided to cycle in the 2016 Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer, which Linnea certainly appreciated.

This year, he’ll be participating again, and is holding a fundraiser on Thursday called ‘Bikes and Beers Against Cancer’ to raise money for his team, Linnea’s Legion.

He remembers how his participation in the fundraiser lifted Linnea’s spirits while she was in the hospital.

“She would go every day and look at the web page for our team and how much money we’d raised,” Kemper recalled. “And she would just get really excited about it all … I think she was really proud we were doing something to make a difference.”

Linnea ultimately died of complications from breast and lung cancer less than a month after Kemper crossed the finish line.

Today, Kemper is more determined than ever to try and help other families struggling with cancer diagnosis.

“This is now her legacy. And I want her death to mean something. I want to make a future where other women and their families don’t have to go through what we had to go through,” Kemper said.

Kemper knows what it’s like to go from husband to caregiver, from stability to uncertainty, from hopeful to hopeless, and he has some words of advice for others going through cancer diagnosis.

“Love and adrenaline is what kept me going. It’s like one of those cliché things where they say you don’t know how strong you are until you don’t have a choice,” Kemper said. “You don’t focus on what’s ahead because it will just destroy you ... it’s like running a marathon.”

One reason Kemper is partaking in the Ride to Conquer Cancer again is because of all the strong support he’s received.

He strongly encourages others affected by the disease to consider attending.

“It’s a great community of people at the ride,” Kemper said. “Everyone’s that been touched by cancer has a really unique and amazing outlook and perspective on life.

“You’re riding along with 2,000 people who all understand.”