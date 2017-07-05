Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in city's northeast
Police discovered a woman in the area of 119 Avenue and 34 Street with life-threatening wounds on Wednesday morning.
Edmonton police are treating the early Wednesday morning death of a woman in northeast Edmonton as suspicious.
In a news release, police say they responded to a call for service shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of 119 Avenue and 34 Street. They arrived to locate a woman in the residence with life-threatening injuries.
EMS treated the woman and transported to hospital, where she died. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Homicide section investigators are speaking to several witnesses this morning and are asking anyone with information to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.