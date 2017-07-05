City councillors debate the future of Edmonton's transit network

As the city pushes to overhaul the entire transit system, residents and advocacy groups continue to raise concerns about how the proposed changes will affect riders.

Seventeen Edmontonians and city councillors debated the city's new transit strategy at the urban planning committee Wednesday.

The plan would see high-frequency routes in the core but less frequent crosstown and rapid bus routes in the suburbs.

The changes would require people outside the core to walk longer distances to bus stops, but the city hopes to mitigate that by renovating sidewalks and trails. Planners also want to see if it would be feasible to partner with ride-share companies to help get people around while reducing costs.

City staff argued Wednesday the proposed changes will boost ridership by enhancing service. With more riders, this also means a financially healthier transit system, staff say.

“There’s been a lot of fear over this transit strategy,” said chief planner Peter Ohm. “This is not the ‘Uberization’ of public transit. The area of focus is on the user.”

But some users and advocates argued the proposed changes could make it tougher for people with disabilites.



Bailey Coty, who requires a wheelchair to get around, said people with disabilities will need more buses from the Disabled Adult Transit Service, or DATS, because local bus stops would be too far to get to.

“This may make people rely on DATS more often,” she said. “Edmonton transit has made very little progress to support this transition.”

The union representing Edmonton transit operators has also raised concerns with the system, arguing transit should remain public.

Mayor Don Iveson noted almost everyone speaking at the committee Wednesday isn’t currently happy with the system.

“Something’s probably got to change,” he said. “Hopefully this solves some of the issues you’ve raised.”



City councillors will continue to debate the transit strategy later this afternoon. The strategy will require approval from all council members next week. If approved, staff plan to draw outline more detailed maps on what the changes mean for each community in the city.