Fatal crash ensues after Edmonton police halt pursuit of stolen truck

EDMONTON — Three people have been charged after a high-speed flight from police on an Edmonton freeway resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman in their sixties.

Edmonton police say they engaged in a pursuit Monday night of a stolen truck but a supervisor called it off.

However, the vehicle crossed over to the wrong side of the Whitemud Drive freeway and took an off-ramp, colliding head-on with a car headed south on the Anthony Henday freeway.

The 64-year-old male driver of the southbound car was pronounced dead at the scene and his 62-year-old female passenger died in hospital on Tuesday night.

None of those inside the stolen truck were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding how police conducted themselves during the pursuit.

Zachary James Grogan, 32, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and various other charges; Alisha Grace Roode, 27, faces drug, fake identity and stolen property charges; and Trent James Ferris, 29, is charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Police said detectives are trying to identify a fourth male suspect, who fled from the stolen truck after the crash.