International AI company launches research base in Edmonton

A major artificial intelligence research company is setting up shop in Edmonton.

DeepMind, owned by Google parent company Alphabet, announced Wednesday it will open its first international research base outside the United Kingdom this month, bolstering its ties with the University of Alberta.

The DeepMind Alberta team will be led by U of A computing science professor Richard Sutton and his colleagues Michael Bowling and Patrick Pilarski, and staffed with seven other researchers.

The U of A is an internationally renowned hub for artificial intelligence research and about a dozen of its alumni already work with DeepMind.

“When we chose to set up our first international AI research office, the obvious choice was (Sutton's) base in Edmonton, in close collaboration with the University of Alberta, which has become a leader in reinforcement learning research thanks to his pioneering work,” Demis Hassabis, CEO and co-founder of DeepMind, said in a press release.

Edmonton has struggled to retain AI talent trained at the university, with many being enticed by U.S. companies like Facebook.