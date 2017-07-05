Oilers sign Connor McDavid to contract extension worth $100 million

The Edmonton Oilers have committed $100 million to the National Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player.

The Oilers announced Wednesday that they’ve inked team captain Connor McDavid to an eight-year contract extension worth an average $12.5 million per year, starting in 2018-19 after his current entry-level contract runs out.

McDavid racked up 100 points last season and won three NHL awards, including the Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer, the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player as judged by players, and the Hart Trophy as Most Valuable Player.