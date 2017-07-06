Art walks a chance to explore undiscovered art

Events across the city are using public art to get Edmontonians more interested in the hidden gems of their neighbourhoods.

The Whyte Avenue Art Walk this weekend is an example of an ongoing event that encourages more people to walk around and discover art in their community.

Alix Copan creates hand-cut wooden paintings inspired by nature to add a bit of greenery to the city.

“You can see it and are kind of comforted by seeing something natural in more of an urban place,” she said. “It’s cool because you can explore the city as well and see what’s in those little areas, like anywhere in the alleys of those streets, the crazy cool graffiti, random little sculptures.”

It’s what public art consultant Susan Pointe calls “placemaking”, the act of encouraging citizens to connect with their neighbourhoods through art.

“It’s thinking creatively using the arts and heritage to animate a space, where otherwise a visitor in Edmonton not have a reason to come and discover more about the area,” she said.

On Thursday she curated ArtTourYEG through The Quarters, where new public art installations have added vibrancy to 96 Street.

The self-guided art tours, which are also available for Jasper Avenue and the neighbourhood around Churchill Square, highlight the history of art and historic buildings in Edmonton.

She said there’s many examples of art that is well known in Edmonton, but the background stories remain a mystery to many. She uses the example of the Inukshuk outside Shaw Conference Centre, a tribute to an Inuit 14-year-old boy who saved a bush pilot’s life after the plane crashed in the arctic.