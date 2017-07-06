Following Calgary Green Line funds, Edmonton can soon expect provincial boost for own LRT projects: Iveson

With a $1.53 billion boost for Calgary’s Green Line LRT, Edmonton can soon expect provincial funding for the city’s own transit projects, according to Mayor Don Iveson.

“I know Edmonton is going to get something comparable,” Iveson told reporters Thursday, following a provincial funding announcement for Calgary’s new line.

“Anything less is not going to be politically acceptable.”

At the announcement Thursday, the province said it will use funds from the carbon levy to pay for Calgary's Green Line, dolling out the cash over eight years, first with a $165 million commitment in 2019-20, which will be followed with $195 million for the next seven years.

Edmonton is poised to start constructing on the west leg of the Valley Line, which would stretch from downtown to Lewis Farms. The federal government already has cash set aside for the project, but Edmonton is still waiting on the province to pony up.

However, the province has indicated the Valley Line would be a good candidate for funds raised by the carbon levy.

Iveson explained funds for Edmonton haven't been announced yet because, unlike Calgary, the city has numerous transit projects that need funding. This means the province needs to do a little more math before deciding how much each transit project gets.