Edmonton police seek man accused of fraud

Edmonton police are looking for a man accused of using fake ID to fraudulently open a bank account in the city’s west end in April.

In a news release, police say an unknown male entered a financial institution in the area of 170 Street and Stony Plain Road and opened a bank account using fake identification and government documents on April 4.

According to police, the man then reportedly deposited a cheque linked to another fraudulent bank account. He withdrew a large sum of money before leaving.

Following the initial withdrawal, police say several fraudulent transactions took place at ATMs across the city. Approximately $50,000 in funds was allegedly withdrawn between April 4 and April 10.

Police believe the suspect could be linked to other similar incidents in the Edmonton area.