Open sidewalks: Edmonton ramps up plans to help stop construction obstructions

City planners want to make it easier for pedestrians to move in Edmonton, as closed sidewalks continue to cause people to frustratingly zigzag when getting to their destinations.

To improve walkability, city officials presented a draft plan Thursday that outlines what Edmonton must do to help stop construction crews from obstructing sidewalks with signs or materials.

“We need contractors to be more diligent on how they use that space,” said Brad Vanderhoek, a traffic control supervisor with the city.



The issue came to a boiling point last October when Mayor Don Iveson issued an inquiry into why sidewalks are being blocked. The move came after he received numerous complaints from pedestrians, particularly those with limited mobility.

So, to stop crews from allowing this to happen, the city will encourage contractors to use a street lane instead of the sidewalk to hoard material, ramp up inspections, and install more signage to alert pedestrians of closures before they reach the obstructed pathway.

“We need them to demonstrate why they need that space and how they’re going to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists,” Vanderhoek said.

The city is also planning to slap contractors with higher fees for taking up sidewalk space. They’re proposing they be charged $1.85 per metre of sidewalk per day, a spike from the current rate of 31 cents per metre per day.

“I don’t want to see us rack up charges so that it would be a deterrent,” Coun. Scott McKeen said during the discussion. “It’s about balancing that with the public need, a prudent fee structure not to punish but to encourage.”