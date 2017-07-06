'Safety first:' Edmonton moves ahead to test new snow-blasting techniques for roads, sidewalks

A new ambitious plan is underway to quickly clear Edmonton’s roads and pathways of snow, as the city remains behind the times when it comes to plowing.

City councillors approved the plans Thursday, meaning traffic engineers can now determine which snow-clearing methods work best.

Currently, it can take the city up to 48 hours to completely get rid of snow on major roadways. As for sidewalks, the city plows some of the snow, but much of it is still left behind and packed onto the walkway.

To improve this, the city wants to have major roads completely clear of snow within 12 hours from the end of snowfall, remove all snow from bus stop areas within 24 hours, clear neighbourhood roads, and get sidewalks completely bare.

Crews will undertake pilot projects this winter to see if these removal techniques work and aren’t too costly. In fact, a majority of Canadian cities can already get their roads bare quickly.

“The basis of this proposal is to push safety first, looking at dry and bare pavement,” said Doug Jones, deputy city manager of operations. “All products have environmental impacts and they all have costs and effectiveness at different temperatures. Our job is to find that balance.”

But to be speedy, the city will have to drastically change how it gets rid of snow on roads, sidewalks and paths. In most cases, they’ll apply minimal sand; use an anti-icing agent before the snow falls, which can melt ice at anything at or below -29 °C; and get rid of large snow piles that build up beside roads and walkways. This will also include lots of plowing on the downtown bike grid.