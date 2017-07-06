Indigenous women’s inquiry sets date for Edmonton hearing

The head of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women announced nine community hearings across Canada this fall, including in Edmonton on Nov. 6.

Marion Buller made the announcement amid controversy over the resignation of the inquiry’s executive director and complaints from families about delays and poor communication.

She denies the process is drifting, saying she believes it’s moving at “lightning speed.’’

“Things are not drifting. We have to put this in the right context. We started on Sept. 1, four commissioners and myself and a piece of paper, our terms of reference. In eight months, we hired staff, we opened offices, we put life to our terms of reference and we held our first hearing.”

Miranda Jimmy, a co-founder of Reconciliation in Solidarity Edmonton who is also running for Edmonton City Council, said she recognizes the inquiry has faced challenges in keeping staff, but is also skeptical of the entire process. She has an aunt on the list of murdered and missing Indigenous women.

“The timeframe and what they can actually accomplish is so limited. So what’s actually going to change … apart from reopening a bunch of old wounds?

“This is kind of a little bit of lip service, a check box that they’ve hit Edmonton,” Jimmy added. “But I don’t know it will actually impact any results.”

The federal government gave the commissioners a budget of about $53.9 million and asked them to complete their work by the end of 2018, with an interim report expected this November.