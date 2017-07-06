Edmonton police union VP says street checks never racially motivated

The Edmonton police union vice president who criticized media and activists for publicizing street check data told Metro Thursday he has not seen the data.

Black Lives Matter obtained numbers from the Edmonton Police Service last week, through a freedom of information request, showing black and Indigenous Edmontonians are several times more likely than white Edmontonians to be subjected to street checks.

Sgt. Cory Huculak, vice-president of the Edmonton Police Association, responded this week with a 900-word open letter on social media saying “special interest groups” that brought forward the data made “false and inaccurate statements.”

His letter also criticized media, saying, “The practice of throwing out statistics without placing them in context is irresponsible and not proper investigative journalism. We challenge the media to get the full story."

A street check is the process of stopping someone and collecting their information without the right to arrest or detain them.

Huculak continued to defend the practice when speaking with Metro Thursday but said he had not seen the data his letter was ostensibly written in response to.

“I haven’t seen what Black Lives has specifically said in terms of data that they’ve gathered from the Edmonton Police Service,” Huculak said.

He said he’s heard from fellow officers that they are concerned about police image in light of the controversy, as he feels they’ve been accused of being racist.

Huculak maintained that he has never seen an officer act in a racist manner and said street checks are never racially motivated.

Although he could not specifically speak to the data that was publicized last week, he said it would be incomplete because officers are not required to note a person’s race when conducting a street check.

While race was not always recorded, however, it was available in the majority of cases from 2012-2016 that were included in the freedom of information request because the people who were carded had prior contact with police.