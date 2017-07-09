Bearspray scare shuts down portion of Edmonton International Airport

One man’s curiosity led to a section of Edmonton International Airport being evacuated Saturday after four people were exposed to bearspray in an apparent accident.



In a news release, Edmonton Airport RCMP said they were called to the waiting area of the airport after a report of a contaminant in the air.



Upon arrival, investigators located a man who was suffering from the effects of bearspray exposure. After interviewing the man and reviewing security footage, the investigators determined the man had found a can of bearspray in a liquids disposal receptacle at the check in area.



The man was unaware of what the can contained and while sitting in the waiting area, inadvertently released some of the spray onto himself and into the air.



The man went to a washroom to decontaminate himself, where he was found by officers.



One child and three adults were treated for bearspray exposure in additional to the man who sprayed himself.



A section of the airport was evacuated due to the bearspray contamination, causing some disruption to services.



Police do not believe the incident was an criminal act and don’t expect to la any charges.