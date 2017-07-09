Big things brewing: Brewpup completes Ritchie Market

With the pouring of a locally-brewed beer, a new kind of Edmonton marketplace is complete.

Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company and its sister business Biera brewpup opened for business Thursday in the Ritchie Market, as the final tenant in the collaborative commercial space developed under the city's Corner Store Project.

Owner Greg Zeschuk said people were lined up out the door on opening night.

“Edmonton’s got a bit of a pent-up demand for breweries and brew pubs. It’s under-served relative to other cities its size, so it’s exciting we can open it up,” he said.

The market went up on two mostly vacant lots and completed within two years, with ACME Meats, Transcend Coffee and Creekside Cyclery opening earlier this year.

Those shops have already found success in the otherwise quiet neighbourhood location.

Zeschuk relishes the opportunity to operate in the south-side community rather than in a nightlife hotspot like Whyte Avenue or downtown.

“I think our vision was to have a brewery in a neighbourhood, and try to have a community-focused, neighbourhood brewery and restaurant,” he said.

“There’s lots of places that are going to probably end up in entertainment zones or industrial areas, but the chance to put it into a neighbourhood was pretty unique.”

Wai Tse Ramirez, the city’s former senior planner in community economic development, said the space has made the community more vibrant.

“It’s just really exciting to see it come to fruition. And in two years. That’s pretty good,” she said.

Some have even complained the added traffic could be a safety hazard, with its location at a busy intersection.

The market is the city’s first success story for the Corner Store Program, which aims to “re-establish the neighbourhood shopping centre as a hub of activity in the community” by working with entrepreneurs to turn vacant lots into shops that fit the community demographic.

Council has approved eight other communities for Corner Stone projects, and two vacant lots have already been transformed in the northeast neighbourhood Newton with a bowling alley, grocery store and other businesses.

Ramirez said the projects help with infill and building a sense of community.