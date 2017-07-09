Edmonton branching out to protection of city trees

New rules are in the works to give the city more “teeth” when it comes to protecting Edmonton’s trees.

City officials say parts of our urban forest continue to be uprooted by contractors developing new homes in older neighbourhoods.

“We’re seeing more damage,” said Bonnie Femanuik, a senior urban forester with the city. “There are a lot more inquiries from citizens, and they’re becoming more vocal.”

City councillors recently tasked city officials with enhancing a bylaw by requiring construction crews to protect city trees, which line neighbourhood streets.

Officials have been pushing for tougher rules partly because Edmonton has seen an increase in what’s known as infill development. Infill is when construction crews tear down old bungalows in older neighbourhoods and replace them with new skinny homes, apartments or duplexes.

“Infill development has been a really big trigger for tree protection,” Femaniuk said. “So we’re dealing with all these concerns.”

Currently, the city can’t hammer contractors with fines for not protecting city trees. That’s because the current bylaw doesn’t clearly state that trees must be fenced, or that the ground be covered with material that prevents large trucks from driving into the soil, ultimately destroying the root system.

A new bylaw, however, would mandate their protection. If crews fail to comply, the city could slap fines and enforce them to comply.

“It will have a substantial impact and increase our ability to protect our trees,” Femanuik said. “We keep going out and saying, ‘You need to put protection,’ and we keep getting challenged on it.”

Runar Reimnitz, an arborist who prunes people’s trees so their structures remain stable, said he welcomes the proposed changes.

“Trees are not considered important by many people,” said Reimnitz, who works with Golden Tree Traditional Arborist, an Edmonton-based company. “If there’s an mature tree, you build around it and you don’t make it go away, so we’re totally supportive of this idea.”