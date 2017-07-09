Edmonton establishments cheer fewer patio regulations

Here’s to relaxed regulations.

On Sunday, the province announced loosened laws around the set-up of outdoor patios at licensed establishments.

Gone are rules about one-metre walls fencing around patios. Businesses can now define the outdoor space using plants or other furniture.

That’s good news to Hudsons Canada's Pub assistant manager Shastina Hayward, who said their large glass and brick enclosure can sometimes obscure the patio, particularly during the winter.

“It makes our patio very hard to see from the street. So hopefully that will provide some more options,” she said.

They can also allow customers to access the patio from the street, instead of only from inside the establishment.

“Anytime there’s a little bit more accessibility I’d say that’s a good thing,” said Shawn Harrison, a senior manager at Craft Beer Market.

Furthermore, outdoor patios no longer have to be attached to an indoor bar.

“The regulatory updates that we’ve introduced and are announcing today make it easier for those who want to expand, add, or renovate patio space,” said Alain Maisonneuve, acting president and CEO of the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission.

Also being relaxed are rules around whether or not minors will be welcome on patios that serve alcohol. Business owners will have more leeway on how they designate or divide their space.

Terry Rock, executive director of the Alberta Small Brewers Association said this change is just one of many his industry is seeing.