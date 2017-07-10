Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games coming to Edmonton capital region

More than 1,300 athletes will trek to Strathcona County for the 2021 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games.

The athletes will compete in 10 different sports, including swimming ,track and field, soccer, basketball, bocce, powerlifting, bowling, gymnastics and softball.

Special Olympics Alberta recognizes the talents of Albertans with intellectual disabilities through sport.

“Strathcona County is proud to be chosen as the host of the 2021 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games,” Mayor Roxanne Carr said in a news release.

“We look forward to welcoming 1,300 participants and their families from across the province to our community and creating a fantastic and memorable shared experience for all,” she added.