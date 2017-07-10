'There’s so many great ideas out there:' Sustainability on the menu at 'Fresh MEÆT'

Edmonton’s food trucks get a lot of love, but what about a grocery bus for food deserts?

That’s just one of seven ideas being proposed by entrepreneurs at ‘Fresh MEÆT’, a micro-funding event on Tuesday organized by the Edmonton Food Council and NextGen.

“It’s a way for Edmonton to find out more about the cool food-related initiatives that our citizens are working on,” said Mel Priestley, a member of the Edmonton Food Council.

“There’s so many great ideas out there and a lot of the time they just need a little bit of a push.”

All of the ideas share the common theme of food sustainability and food security. One of the entrepreneurs will win a pot of cash to help make their idea a reality.

The ideas range from the grocery bus — that would target areas where people don’t have access to affordable and healthy foods nearby, often in the inner city or suburbs — to a platform that would make it easier to divert food before it hits the landfill and connect it with people who need it.

“Edmonton has tons of food in it, and it may not seem that there’s areas where food isn’t around, but there are,” Priestley said. “If you don’t have private transportation, it can actually be really difficult to get to a grocery store, or even a variety store.”

There’s also a sustainable bakery that makes Italian snacks out of insect flours.

“People are usually super grossed out by that idea. So I think what they’re doing is a really good step towards bridging that gap, because you don’t actually see bugs on your plate, you just see a delicious muffin,” Priestley said.

Part of what the Edmonton Food Council does is get people thinking differently about food. For example, Priestley makes a distinction between ‘food waste’ and ‘wasted food’.

“When you say wasted food, you realize this is perfectly edible nutritious great food that ended up in a landfill for whatever reason instead of someone’s mouth… often it’s an issue of getting it from one person to another.”

One of the ideas, named ‘Our Servings’, is a virtual warehousing system that hopes to address that challenge by connecting food donors with charities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to vote on whichever idea they like the most. Naturally, there will also be lots of locally-sourced food.