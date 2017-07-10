Nanochemistry on overdrive: Researchers build gritty guitar pedal

Nanochemistry is helping guitarists rock harder, thanks to groundbreaking research out of Edmonton.

A team at the University of Alberta’s National Institute for Nanotechnology has developed what they say is the first commercial application of molecular electronics – in the form of an overdrive guitar pedal, used to tweak a guitar's sound.



“(Molecular electronics) has been a large research effort worldwide, still is," said Rick McCreery, a U of A chemistry professor and senior researcher at the institute.

But while electronic components built at the tiniest level have the potential to be used in many different ways, they haven't been very practical until recently.



"Molecular devices, most of them, tend to be fairly fragile, and if it’s fragile it can’t be used in the real world by consumers,” McCreery said.

“What the guitar does is it gives us a product. It gives us credibility.”

McCreery’s research partner Adam Bergren was the first to test out molecular electronics in a pedal, by using one he bought at Long and McQuade and replacing some of the diodes with molecular junctions.

Local company Dr. Scientist made a test model, the Heisenberg, in 2015, proving not only that molecular electronics can be tough and commercially viable, but that the technology offers a sound that silicon – the standard material used in consumer electronics – can’t achieve.

“It has a much warmer sound, much more pleasing than the way it’s done now, which is with silicon diodes,” McCreery said.

The molecular junctions also make way for more versatility, he said.

“With molecules you can get lots of different behaviours, lots of different electronic properties, which increases the available palette of sounds that you can use in guitars.”

McCreery said pedals are just the start, and his team is working on numerous other potential consumer applications.

Meanwhile, they are poised to break into the guitar-pedal market in a big way, with plans to present the product at the National Association of Music Merchants trade show in Nashville this week.