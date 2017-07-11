AHS issues air quality advisory for Edmonton

Alberta Health Services has issued a precautionary air quality advisory for Edmonton as smoke from B.C. wildfires drifts over the city.

Air quality is expected to be “variable” in the Edmonton area in the coming days and, potentially, weeks, according to an AHS press release that went out Tuesday morning.

Residents are advised to take precautions against potential health concerns that can be associated with smoke.

Health officials recommend taking the following precautions if you can taste or smell smoke in the air:

• Monitor your symptoms.

• Minimize physical activity outdoors.

• Remain indoors with windows, doors and air circulation fans/vents closed.

• If you drive to another location, keep windows and vents closed. Run your car fan on re-circulate mode to avoid drawing in outdoor air.

Minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in people who do not have respiratory conditions or existing cardiovascular conditions.

Anyone experiencing symptoms can call Health Link at 811 to speak with a nurse.