Alta considers capping and paving contaminated site for park

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is considering cleaning up a former wood-preserving site along one of the province's biggest lakes and turning the adjacent land into a day-use area.

Residents say that won't get rid of toxins such as dioxins that they fear are leaching into Lesser Slave Lake.

Provincial officials are expected to be at a Big Lakes County meeting in Faust tonight to explain the plan.

They say capping the area of worst contamination and building trails over the adjacent land toward the lake is the safest solution.

They suggest that hauling away thousands of cubic metres of contaminated soil would be likely to stir up toxins and spread them further.

Faust resident Mike Wolff says a 2015 engineering report shows chemicals in groundwater are spreading.