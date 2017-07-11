Breastfeeding group stands up to harassment with new campaign

A breastfeeding advocacy group is standing up to – and bracing for – harassment with a new ad campaign.

The Breastfeeding Action Committee of Edmonton launched its “Yes, You Can Breastfeed Here” campaign over the weekend with a series of ads depicting women feeding in locations where they are most likely to be harassed.

Those places include swimming pools, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping malls and doctor’s offices.

“We’re increasingly finding that families really need the public to understand and welcome and support them to breastfeed when their children need to be fed, wherever they are,” said committee board member Jodine Chase.

The $30,000 campaign was financed in part by an Alberta Human Rights and Multiculturalism grant, and features a billboard on Calgary Trail and 76 Avenue as well as electronic billboard ads in the Churchill LRT station downtown.

Chase said Edmonton is “quite a progressive city” in terms of policies and support for breastfeeding, but not everyone has caught up.

Every time an incident of discrimination gets in the news, the hate floods in, to the point where the committee had to warn the women posing for the ads.

“We will see a lot of very negative comments. Very sexist comments, very derogatory comments,” Chase said.

“Those people on the billboards are real families with real children, and we did some work to prepare them to recognize that they would be receiving these negative comments.”

Harassment could include someone walking by and making a rude comment, or in some cases, a security guard kicking a woman out of a facility.

Chase said studies show women are more likely to stop breastfeeding early if they feel uncomfortable doing it in public.

Committee member Gillis Bell, who breastfeeds her three-year-old daughter Jane, said she hopes the message empowers moms to know their rights.