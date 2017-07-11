City designates Edmonton’s “Church Street” as heritage corridor

The city hopes protecting a century-old street lined by churches will resurrect interest in one of Edmonton's most historic neighbourhoods.

City council approved new rules Monday for the development of "Church Street" in the McCauley neighbourhood. That's the city's new name for 96 Street between 106A and 111 Avenues, which staff hope to establish as Edmonton's newest heritage corridor.

The new rules mean any new developments along the strip, which is home to 12 churches, must match the vibe of the area. New buildings can be “contemporary,” but would have to be small, and be built with traditional materials, a pitched roof and street-front entrances.

As for the churches, Edmontonians could turn them into businesses, studio spaces, or other uses, if they're no longer used for religious services, but they wouldn't be permitted to change the look of the exterior. According to a city report, planners say these changes will make the buildings more “attractive” for people to buy the buildings.



Lasse Hultberg, the pastor of the Ansgar Danish Lutheran Church on the street, said churches are important because they bring communities together.

“It’s valuable to have these churches,” he said. “They make spaces for other things than just the Sunday service. People come by and they’re just happy to see these beautiful churches.”

They also have historical value, as many have been in the McCauley for just over a century.

“It’s very unique and special. Where else would you see this?” said Hultberg’s wife, Frederikke. “It’s great for tourists. We even see limousines come by to look at all these different churches.”

The churches are listed on the city’s historic inventory, but aren’t officially designated, which means they aren’t currently protected from demolition.

It would still be up to the owners of the churches to seek designation for the buildings but, according to the report, the city plans to encourage them to do so. If one is demolished, however, no one will be allowed to occupy any of the other churches for non-religious reasons.

Colleen Chapman, president and founder of the Friends of Church Street community group, said the changes are positive.