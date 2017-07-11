'Uberization' no more: City council quashes talks with ride-shares for transit overhaul

After a divisive vote, city council decided Tuesday that Uber, or other ride-share companies, shouldn’t be part of the solution to re-invent Edmonton’s transit system, at least for now.

In a split 5-5 vote, city council struck down the option to explore such possible partnerships, which city staff had proposed as part of their transit strategy – a plan that overhauls Edmonton’s bus network with high-frequency routes in the core and less frequent lines in the suburbs.

The tie vote means it failed, and three councillors were absent.

Mayor Don Iveson, who voted in favour of investigating to see if such partnerships would benefit Edmonton, said the move was unfortunate.

“It was an unfortunately ideological position that didn’t recognize the fact people use taxis today or other ride-share services today for their journey to fill gaps that public transit can’t fill,” he said.

As a way to save costs on public transit, other cities across North America have subsidized ride-share companies to get commuters to LRT stops from their homes. The city’s new transit strategy, which details how the city plans to get more people riding the bus, had proposed Edmonton at least talk with ride-share companies to see if a partnership could benefit riders.

But much of council felt differently.

Coun. Bryan Anderson, who voted for squashing talks with ride-shares, argued the city needs to see what it can do first with its own resources before looking for solutions with private companies.

“If it’s impossible (to find solutions in public transit), then someone down the road can investigate the possibility of partnering with ride-shares,” he said. “I don’t want that on the table for the first go-around.”

Even though city council ended ride-share talks, for now, they voted in favour for the rest of strategy. This means planners will investigate the possibility of creating a dial-a-bus system, which sees bus drivers collect riders from their homes and drop them off at major hubs.

City officials also have to implement all the changes in the strategy by 2020. In the meantime, planners will work on more detailed maps to outline how the changes will affect each community in Edmonton.