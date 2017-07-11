Edmonton Mormons and Muslims plan to break bread

It’s a story of neighbours helping neigbours. Or in this case, Mormons helping Muslims.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Edmonton recently handed over the keys to their stake, or meeting centre, to members of the Masjid Quba mosque so they could use it for their evening worship during the holy month of Ramadan.

“It was very friendly, very cordial, they were very respectful of our buildings and beliefs," said Edmonton Riverbend Stake President Jamie Johnson.

“It wasn’t even about religion, they are simply neighbours and friends."

Johnson said they offered up the space after hearing that some members of the Masjid Quba, a mosque headquartered in central Edmonton, were driving an hour or more to get to and from mosque for final prayers at sundown, which during Ramadan was almost 10 p.m.

Mosques in the south had run out of space for congregants, forcing many families there to trek across town at least once a day.

Johnson said the Latter-day Saints heard about the predicament in March, and since they weren't using the stake centre between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. anyway, offered it up to Masjid Quba members.

He said they were just trying to be neighbourly, adding that "the more we can demonstrate that, the more we can draw people together without drawing these lines between beliefs, race, colour or anything else."

Congregation member Naveed Ahmed said the Masjid Quba members were extremely grateful. He called the stake house “very convenient”.



“It’s very good for those people from the church to help us out,” Ahmed said. “We’re very thankful for them … we’re very pleased to see the response.”

Johnson said they were especially keen to lend a hand, given the misconceptions about Muslims.

“We very much need to recognize that reports in the media tend to single out an issue and paint a whole group with a certain brush. So we need to get some of the good message out as well, as much as we counter some of those extreme views.”

He added that he was impressed by the “incredible devotion” demonstrated by the Muslims’ fast, and noted they ended up learning a lot about the commonalities between Mormonism and Islam.

“We’re also much more aware of their concerns and issues, and we find out we’re very much aligned in those,” Johnson said.

Ramandan ended on June 25, but the two groups are hoping to maintain the friendship, and are organizing a social night before end of summer, Johnson said.