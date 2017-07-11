Edmonton police investigating two shootings downtown on Monday evening

Edmonton police are working to determine if two downtown shootings on Monday night are related.

Both incidents left individuals with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, police say they responded to the first incident near 104 Street and 107 Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

They had received a report that a woman was shot and went to a convenience store to get help. She was treated and transported to hospital.

Slightly after 8 p.m., Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint in an alley near 108 Avenue and 112 Street. According to police, witnesses reported a male was riding a bicycle when he was allegedly shot.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are working to determine if the shootings are releated.