Edmonton police investigating two shootings downtown on Monday evening

The incidents occurred less than two hours apart, near 104 Street and 107 Avenue, with the second incident near 108 Avenue and 112 Street

Edmonton police are working to determine if two downtown shootings on Monday night are related.

Both incidents left individuals with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, police say they responded to the first incident near 104 Street and 107 Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

They had received a report that a woman was shot and went to a convenience store to get help. She was treated and transported to hospital.

Slightly after 8 p.m., Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint in an alley near 108 Avenue and 112 Street. According to police, witnesses reported a male was riding a bicycle when he was allegedly shot.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are working to determine if the shootings are releated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567

