Edmonton releases weekly reports to show photo radar enforcement locations

The City of Edmonton is now publishing the locations of where they will be enforcing photo radar.

The new weekly reports, which can be found here, were released Tuesday as a way to show the city is being transparent, according to City of Edmonton spokesperson Gary Dyck.

He said the city will soon have a digital map that Edmontonians can view regularly.

The report says the enforcement locations may change depending on the road conditions, weather, construction or closures, among other factors.