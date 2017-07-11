Edmonton releases weekly reports to show photo radar enforcement locations
City also working on digital maps that Edmontonians can check regularly
The City of Edmonton is now publishing the locations of where they will be enforcing photo radar.
The new weekly reports, which can be found here, were released Tuesday as a way to show the city is being transparent, according to City of Edmonton spokesperson Gary Dyck.
He said the city will soon have a digital map that Edmontonians can view regularly.
The report says the enforcement locations may change depending on the road conditions, weather, construction or closures, among other factors.
Photo radar has long been contentious in Edmonton, and the province is currently reviewing the practice to see whether or not it's targeting safety or used as a cash cow.