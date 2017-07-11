Edmonton woman charged for pointing 'blinding' laser at police aircraft

Edmonton Police Service is warning about the dangers of pointing lasers at aircrafts, after charging a 28-year-old woman with endangering the safety of an aircraft in flight.

In a news release, police said air crew members were responding to a reported break and enter in the Bonnie Doon area at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

At that time, the aircraft was repeatedly targeted by a “blinding” laser being pointed at them from the ground.

Officers managed to track the laser’s origin to a residence near 88 street and 84 Avenue, where a female suspect was arrested.

“The Edmonton Police Service has zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour like this that seriously compromises the safety of our air crew, not to mention our citizens,” said Staff Sgt. Tom Bechthold. “Air 1 officers play a vital role in assisting our members on the ground in their daily efforts to keep our city safe.”