Thieves steal SUV filled with local artist's paintings

Chris Riley excitedly promoted her upcoming gallery opening while she sold paintings at the Whyte Avenue ArtWalk over the weekend.

Now, half the pieces that would have filled the gallery at its Aug. 5 grand opening in her converted garage are missing.

Riley woke up on Monday at her rural home near Spruce Grove to find her silver Ford Flex SUV, containing her tent and three dozen pieces of original art, had been stolen.

“I spent the whole weekend handing out postcards and cards and brochures and making the announcement that August 5 is the big day. And now my work’s all gone – well, half of the work that’s finished is gone,” she said.

Hundreds of local artists display and sell their work along Whyte Avenue during Art Walk.

This year’s event, which ran Friday through Sunday, drew large crowds with sunshine and above-average temperatures throughout.

Riley said she came home Sunday night feeling happy and “high on life.”

“It was a great weekend. It was extremely well attended and I sold some pieces and it was awesome,” she said.

On Monday morning, she noticed the two other vehicles she and her husband own had also had their doors opened, and coins had been stolen from the truck.

Riley said the 36 original signed paintings, as well as prints and postcards that were in the SUV, have a combined value of more than $30,000.

Some pieces are individually worth upwards of $1,500.

Because the thieves broke into the other vehicles, she doesn’t think they meant to get away with her paintings.



“I don’t think honestly that it was art-targeted. I think it was vehicle-targeted and they don’t know what they have,” she said.

“The gridwall they could probably get away with. That’s not really identifiable, neither is a tent. But you’d have a hard time re-selling the paintings I would think.”

Riley said she’s lived at the home for 15 years and never had any issues with crime.

She said it’s normal for people in the community to leave their doors unlocked without worries, but that will change now.

