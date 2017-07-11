West Jasper Ave becomes walkable playground

Construction is officially underway to narrow the west leg of Jasper Avenue for a pilot project that will slow commutes for drivers but offer Edmontonians more space to walk, eat and play.

City planners gave more details about the project Monday, which will stretch from 109 Street to 115 Street. Starting Saturday, the current bus lanes — which are also used for parking outside of peak hours— will be turned into walking and activity space.



While the pilot is only scheduled to last until Halloween, city council will have the option to make it permanent if it proves popular, according to Jason Meliefste, a branch manager with integrated infrastructure.

“We’re allowing Edmontonians and visitors to try our new plan prior to it being constructed,” he said.

The change is the result of roughly two years of consultations with residents over what the city should do to re-shape the west portion of Jasper Avenue. If made permanent, planners are proposing the final design elimate one more lane from 109 Street to 124 Street for wider sidewalks, “flex space” for parking or patios, and tree-lined medians from 117 Street to 121 Street.

But, for now, pedestrians can expect concrete barriers, much like the ones used for the downtown bike grid, to cordon off the lanes, and temporary trees to spruce up the strip.

“We’ll be painting the street (where the mock-sidewalks will go) to give it that pedestrian-space feel,” said Satya Gadidasu, the project manager overseeing the project.

He said he expects businesses to open patios by August. The city will be hosting four events during the pilot-project phase, but community groups are also welcome to organize activities.

“We’re hoping people bring down their friends and family.”

According to a city report, planners estimate travel delays for drivers will increase by three to four minutes when the city overhauls the entire route, where more than 16,000 people stroll daily.

Kelty Germain, who was walking on West Jasper Ave Monday, says she and her co-worker, Jen Gruninger, walk the popular strip regularly.

“I think it’s a great idea that the city wants to give people more space,” she said. “I’m all about traffic calming, especially if you’re working and living downtown.”

Edmonton’s first West Jasper event will kick off on Saturday at 11111 Jasper Ave, in the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre parking lot.