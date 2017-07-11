Whyte Ave eatery Dorinku making a splash—for washroom design

New Japanese restaurant Dorinku is getting attention for more than just its menu—the popular eatery has made a shortlist of Canada’s best bathrooms.

It’s one of the five finalists for the 2017 Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom Contest, which allows people to cast votes for their favourites online.



Dorinku founder Takeshi Kawabe said he wanted to bring Japanese culture to Edmonton, and not just with the menu.

“We brought Japanese modern technology into our washroom as well…toilets are equipped with automatic Japanese bidet, and there are some amenities such as mouthwash and Q-tips,” he said.

“We also have Japanese animation figures and a Japanese comics wall in the hallway to the washroom for fun.”

Kawabe hopes that the contest will give his Whyte Ave restaurant more traffic if it should win.

According to a release, finalists will be judged “based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.” The grand prize is “the royal restroom treatment from Cintas,” worth $2,500 in services to maintain restrooms.

Other finalists include the New City Gas Night Club and Renaissance Hotel in Montreal, Spring Grill House Restaurant in Hamilton, and the Bayview Shopping Centre in Toronto.