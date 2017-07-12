City invites public to weigh in on future Edmonton central LRT line

Edmontonians will soon have their say on plans for a proposed LRT route that would run from Strathcona and Bonnie Doon through downtown to the city’s east side.

On Wednesday, the city announced new dates for public consultation.

At issue is whether the proposed street level LRT would run on the road, where it would stop and how it would connect with and bike and pedestrian networks, according to a news release.

“The views of Edmontonians are extremely important during this phase of the study as we investigate potential options for this future LRT route,” said Satya Gadidasu, the project manager of the plan, in the release.

“Understanding what’s important to people when planning LRT, and where they want to go and where they are coming from will help us create a route that works well for Edmontonians.”

The city will consult with the public starting in July, up until the end of 2018.



Planners will present a concept plan to city council for approval by the end of 2018.

The central line is the last major piece in the city's plan to create a LRT network that connects Edmonton’s densest communities.

Here are the July public engagement dates:

Bonnie Doon Community Hall, 9240 93 Street

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

City Room, City Hall, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Thursday, July 20, 2017, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Anthony District Archives and Meeting Centre, 10425 84 Avenue