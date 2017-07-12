'Pretty good' vs 'disaster:' Downtown businesses weigh in on new Edmonton bike grid

Depending on who you ask, Edmonton’s new downtown bike grid has either been a boon or bust for businesses in the core.

The lanes, which are now almost all open for cyclists, were installed earlier this summer to accommodate the growing number of people getting around on two wheels.



But gains for cyclists don’t exactly mean benefits for some businesses that directly face the new tracks.



“It’s a disaster for traffic right now,” said Jack Flisiak, co-owner of Rigoletto's Café, located across the street from the two bike lanes along 100 Avenue.

Ever since the lanes were installed, Flisiak said there’s been less parking for customers and more traffic delays for drivers.



“Buses also can’t make these turns,” he added. “In my opinion, installing these lanes was a mistake.”

The tracks have also meant fewer street parking spots for nearby businesses, though city spokesperson Kristi Bland said the bike lane routes were chosen to minimize the impact on car parking.

Still, Mahoney Kassab, owner of the Creperie on 103 Street, says it adds to the ongoing parking problems in the area, pointing the higher price of parking in effect since Rogers Place opened.

“It’s not cheap. It’s gone from $2 to $20 for a few hours at night,” he said. “But we would hope to see more cyclists come down because we currently don’t get a lot of them.”

Other businesses, however, see opportunity in more bike traffic.

Simone Kousol-Graham, who works at Latitude 53, said they've promoted their proximity to the lanes as a way to get more people to check out the art gallery.

“It's been pretty good — We’ve seen a little more people,” she said. “A lot of people who visit usually ride their bikes, so we’d definitely like to see more bike racks.”

Ian O'Donnell, the executive director of the Downtown Business Association, said he's heard both good and bad regarding the tracks.