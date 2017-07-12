Food wellness centre taking root in Jasper Place neighbourhood

Ashley Thompson and the Jasper Place Wellness Centre are working to grow food security for a west-end neighbourhood with high needs, but low visibility.

Thompson, the centre’s community food coordinator, won $1,700 at MEÆT on Tuesday, a forum where entrepreneurs pitched ideas for improving food sustainability and security in Edmonton.

The Wellness Centre team plans to put the money towards establishing a community food centre in Jasper Place. They operate a program called Food4Good, and plan to expand their offerings with a community garden, cooking workshops and a monthly collective kitchen for people who don’t have the necessary facilities or just want to learn.

Thompson said the services are especially important in Jasper Place, which is often left out of conversations about poverty in the city.

“It’s a very socially vulnerable neighbourhood, especially around the Stony Plain Road area … but a lot of the services are concentrated downtown or in the northeast,” Thompson said.

According to statistics from the Edmonton Social Planning Council and Alberta Health Services, Jasper Place has a high population of newcomers and the second highest proportion of Indigenous residents in the city.

Residents of the area earn on average about 2.5 times less than residents in the rest of the city, Thompson said.

“Most people are housed, they’re in affordable housing, they’re not living rough on the street but they’re still facing issues such as food security and other issues of poverty,” she added.

It’s why the wellness centre holds affordable produce markets in Jasper Place, to provide an option for residents to access healthy fruits and veggies for about 40 per cent less than the average grocery store.

They also stock culturally relevant foods, such as plantains and papayas for the Caribbean community.

“Culturally, those foods are really important to them. So we try to bring those foods at an affordable price,” Thompson said.

Currently, the wellness centre provides its food services through travelling food hub markets and rented space.

“We don’t have our own physical space, and that’s really limiting the frequency and capacity of our program,” Thompson said.

To address that, they have put in a bid for the old MacEwan Centre for the Arts and Communications cafeteria to turn it into their food centre.

“Hopefully we find out in about a month if we’ll be approved to occupy that cafeteria and kitchen space that they have,” she said. “That’s our big goal right now.”

The space would be a multi-purpose space for cooking, growing produce, educational programs and more.

Thompson said access to healthy food at a reasonable price is critical for people transitioning from homelessness or poverty.