Police want public's help after 85-year-old woman goes missing from Misericordia hospital

The police are hoping the public can help them find an Edmonton senior who left the Misericordia Hospital Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

Louise Janzen, 85, set out at about 8:30 p.m. from the facility at 87 Avenue and 169 Street. Accordng to a release she was last seen heading eastbound on 87 Avenue towards the Esso gas station at 165 Street.

Police describe Janzen as a Caucasion female with grey hair and glasses.



She is 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered dress. She uses a walker and left the hospital with it.

She requires medication and there are concerns for her well being.

Police note she frequents West Edmonton Mall and is familiar with the transit system.