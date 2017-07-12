Third party review to look at Edmonton police carding practices following allegations of racism

The Edmonton Police Commission has agreed to support a third party review of how Edmonton Police Service conducts street checks, a practice commonly known as carding.

According to a release sent to media Wednesday afternoon, the review will determine if current practices are "respectful."

The review will also compare street check practices across Canada and other countries, like the U.K. and Australia.

The commission will also review all data gathered since police implemented new street check procedures in August 2016.

"This will help measure accuracy and determine if the current state data collection is in line with the existing policy," the release said.

The review comes after new data, accessed by Black Lives Matter via a FOIP request, found police have been disproportionately stopping Indigenous and black people.



“Chief Rod Knecht and members of the Edmonton Police Service have taken positive steps toward establishing fairness and accuracy of street checks, but the Commission also recognizes the growth of the issue.

"We want to ensure policies and procedures are fair and equitable to all Edmontonians, and we believe this will be accomplished through a comprehensive third party review.”