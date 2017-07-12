Wildrose memberships surge as conservative unity vote nears

The Wildrose has more than doubled in size to match the PCs as the two Alberta conservative parties inch toward a unity vote.

Wildrose President Jeff Callaway said more than 21,000 people bought memberships since the two parties announced their intent to merge in May, bringing its total between 40,000 and 44,000.

The Wildrose deadline passed Saturday, while the PC party continued selling memberships until the end of Wednesday.

The PCs had 33,000 members before Jason Kenney became leader in March, and has made a net gain of roughly 12,000 members since, according to president Len Thom.

Both party presidents said the new joiners seem to be overwhelmingly pro-unity.

“I don’t know of anyone who’s been joining the party, frankly, that’s joining to vote against the deal,” Callaway said.

The Wildrose needs 75 per cent support from members to pass the unity vote on July 22, while the PC party requires just over 50 per cent.

Some rural Wildrose constituency associations have said they will mobilize to vote against it, but Callaway said the party has not lost any members over the debate.

The PC Party, meanwhile, had about 10 board members jump ship since Kenney’s victory.

Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Calgary’s Mount Royal University, said it’s hard to say whether a large enough majority is buying memberships to vote pro-unity.

“Are they selling it to people who want unity, or are they selling it to people who are trying to disrupt the process?” he said.

In June, Kenney accused unions and left-wing activists of buying memberships to infiltrate the conservative parties and vote against the merger.