Activists question value of third-party street-check review

Two activist groups say the Edmonton Police Commission’s third-party street check review is too little too late.

The commission announced Wednesday it will facilitate a third-party review of how the Edmonton Police Service conducts street checks, a practice commonly known as carding, to determine if current practices are “respectful.”

The announcement came after new data, accessed by Black Lives Matter via a freedom of information request, found police have been disproportionately stopping and questioning Indigenous and black people.

“If the police were serious about engaging the community then they would have not dismissed our concerns two weeks ago,” reads a press release issued Thursday morning by Black Lives Matter and the Stolen Sisters Awareness Movement. “If the city was serious about engaging the community, the mayor would have condemned it two years ago. If the commission was serious about engaging the community, then they would have looked into this decades ago.”

Black Lives Matter gathered the street check data and had three sources independently verify the findings – work that they say should have done by the commission itself.

Police have maintained that they do not conduct street checks based on race and they are an important crime-solving tool.

Last week, a police union spokesperson publicly slammed media and activists for publicizing the street check report, but later told Metro he had not seen the report.

The Toronto Police Commission facilitated a similar review of carding that wrapped up in spring and concluded that the practice did more harm than good.