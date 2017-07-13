'Hockey fans really are amazing!' Oilers defenceman Andrew Ference announces retirement

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrew Ference has announced his retirement from professional hockey, after playing 16 seasons in the NHL.

The Oilers made the announcement in a press release Thursday, highlighting the career of the former captain who spent four seasons with the team.

"As I graduate from my time of playing in the NHL, I realize I have the problem of being unable to properly thank the hundreds of people who have helped me achieve my goal of playing in the best league in the world," Ference said in a statement.

"No one gets here on their own, especially average sized guys with average skills. If you think you deserve a thank you from me, you probably do … Thanks!"

Though he was still on the roster, Ference wasn't given ice time last season due to a hip injury he sustained in 2015.



"My girls, Ava and Stella, and my wife, Krista, however do deserve a proper thanks and my infinite gratitude," he said. "They tended my broken bones and bruised ego more times than I can count and gave me unending love and support even when I missed a Christmas concert for a road trip."

During his time with the Oilers, Ference, 38, appeared in 147 games and recorded 32 points (six goals and 26 assists). He also had 108 penalty minutes with the Oilers, according to the team.