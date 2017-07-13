Pelvic bone found in Alberta helps understand winged dinos

A mysterious bone found in Alberta turned out to be a pelvis that’s helping scientists understand the evolution of winged dinosaurs.

Greg Funston, a paleontology phD student at the University of Alberta, excavated the unusual specimen from a bone bed at Dinosaur Provincial Park in 2015 and spent two years wondering what it could be.

“I had one idea of what it was, and when I finally got it out, it looked nothing like what I thought it would,” he said.

Funston initially thought it was a jaw bone of a meat-eating dinosaur, but noticed it was thin and hollow like a bird bone and had deep sockets that indicated it was either a pelvis or a shoulder.

Based on the time period and comparisons to other dino pelvic material, his research team – including pterosaur expert and U of A alumna Liz Martin-Silverstone – eventually concluded it was the pelvic bone of an azhdarcid, a type of pterosaur.

Its structure adds some clarity to the debate over whether or not the winged dinos spent most of their time flying.

“While they’re moving on the ground they need to use their hind legs for propulsion, so finding a pelvis actually became important for that,” Funston said.

He said the pelvis features suggest azhdarchids were well adapted for walking, despite their long forelimbs and wings.

That theory was further evidenced by muscle scarring on the bone, indicating the animals would have had strong muscles to support them for walking, unlike their ancestors.



“It provides strong support that the muscles on the legs were being used for walking around, and therefore that these animals are spending more time on the ground,” Funston said.

He said the rare find was “a bit of a curveball” and a good reminder to keep his eyes peeled for things that look unusual.