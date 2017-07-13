Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Edmonton area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has put the Edmonton area under a severe thunderstorm watch, and they say tornadoes may be possible south of the city.

Winds are expected to reach 100 km/h, and some areas may experience hail the size of golf balls, according to the agency. It said the area north of Edmonton may experience 50 millimetres of rainfall in the risk of a thunderstorm.

Tornadoes also have the potential to hit south of Edmonton later this afternoon and evening, potentially prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado watch for the area.