Canadian Forces member charged with sexual assault

An Edmonton military captain has been charged with sexual assault.

According to a press release Friday, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service has charged Captain Mark Sribney – a member of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment at CFB Edmonton – with one count of sexual assault.

The charge is related to a “reported sexual assault against a civilian” at a private residence in Edmonton that took place in January, according to the release.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigates all allegations of sexual assault in a thorough and impartial manner,” Lt.-Col. Francis Bolduc, Commanding Officer with the investigation service, said in the release. “This charge reflects our ongoing commitment to support and protect victims and help prosecute persons responsible for sexual offences.”