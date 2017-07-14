Edmonton's 2017 municipal election, by the numbers
We're less than 100 days from electing a new city council. Here's how things are shaping up currently
City councillors are officially on summer break, which for some of them means ramping up their campaigns as the municipal election next fall approaches. By the numbers, Metro breaks down the latest happenings on the campaign trail.
1
- There’s only one challenger in Edmonton’s mayoral race right now, and that person vying for the top spot is current Mayor Don Iveson. Though it's still early, the last time a mayor wasn’t contested and won by acclamation was in 1955, when William Hawrelak was mayor. Iveson was first elected as mayor in 2013, and has been sitting on city council since 2007.
68
- Sixty-eight Edmontonians have added their names to the notice of intent list, which means they plan to run for office.
20
- There are 20 women who’ve officially put their names on the ballot to run, which is more than the 15 female candidates who campaigned in 2013. In fact, Edmonton may see more than one woman (the currently number) sitting on council following the election, as wards 2 and 5 are shaping up to be predominantly-female battlegrounds.
3
- Three city councillors are not seeking re-election after the last scheduled council meeting on Sept. 13. They include Couns. Ed Gibbons, Bryan Anderson and Michael Oshry. This means residents in wards 4, 5 and 9 are guaranteed to have a new face representing them.
93
- There are 93 days until the municipal election takes place on Oct. 16. Nomination day is on Sept. 18, which means anyone looking to officially become a candidate must file their papers by that date.
12
- Edmonton has 12 wards in which one candidate is elected to represent. The wards represent all four corners of the city, including central areas and the suburbs. After this election, however, Edmonton’s wards will be tweaked slightly so each councillors are representing a larger group of people.