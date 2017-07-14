Here we goat: Edmonton's first weed-fighting herd comes to Rundle Park this weekend

This weekend just goat a whole lot better.



The city will be unveiling the city's newest crew of weed fighters to journalists this Saturday, as the goats go head to head with weeds.

The goats are part of a weed-control pilot project, where the city will monitor their effectiveness at killing Canada thistle, leafy spurge and common tansy. It's all part of a push to limit herbicides and use natural remedies to get rid of weeds.

You can also likely see them in action if you're in the area. But, remember, they have a job to do so you will have to keep your distance.