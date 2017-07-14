‘It’s a pivotal time:’ Oliver votes to demolish community hall for something new

Residents in Oliver will be without a permanent community hall by the end of this year, after their community league decided it was best to tear down the building for something new.



The Oliver Community League board recently voted to demolish the hall, after an inspection determined it would be too costly to save, according to Blaine Kovacik, the hall redevelopment director with the league.



“Three of the four walls were severely rotted,” he said, noting it also has asbestos. “It would have cost us more to renovate the building than replace it with something new.”

The community has been debating the fate of the 80-to-100-year-old hall since 2016. The which was donated to the league by its former owner, the Molson brewing company, in 1961.

Kovacik said it’s been a gathering place that residents have cherished over its long life.

“It was used for several programs, and drawing circles with all sorts of members using it on a regular basis,” he said. “It was certainly an open door at all times, and we are aware of what the hall meant so we’re providing something equivalent or superior.”

He said the community league will apply for grants from the province and the city to build something new. It will be located where the current hall sits — the northwest corner of 118 Street and 103 Avenue.

“There’s still a rigorous community engagement process we have to do,” he said. “There’s no firm solution yet but there have been several good ideas.”

He expects the current building to be demolished by the end of this year, with plans to build something new within three to seven years. Once the hall is gone, the community plans to rent out a temporary space, which has yet to be finalized.