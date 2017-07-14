Art, bikes and Ferris Bueller: Metro's picks for 5 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Whether you want to check out plans for a new, improved Jasper Avenue, take yourself on a art tour or binge watch some classic 80’s films, there’s lots to be inspired by this weekend.

SATURDAY

Foodie Bike Tour



Combine your love of food and cycling during Edmonton’s six-hour 2nd annual Foodie Bike Tour. Participants are provided with Foodie “passports” while they cycle throughout the city and sample four to six select restaurants. This tour includes some local favourites, including Rocky Mountain Icehouse and the OLiV Tasting Room.

Experience Jasper Avenue

The city wants to show off its new revitalization plans for Jasper Avenue through a design demo launch festival. Come down to the Edmonton General Hospital parking lot from 1-7 p.m. for live music, as well as food provided by Orbit Food Truck, and find out how the city plans to spruce up Jasper Avenue.



ALL WEEKEND

Art Tour YEG

This is one of the first weekends you can now take a self-guided tour throughout the city and view numerous contemporary Edmonton art pieces on three different routes along Jasper Ave, from Churchill to McKinney, and through the Quarters. You can follow along with Google maps, print out the free colourful map PDFs, or pick up a brochure at participating downtown hotels.

‘80s Rad & Righteous Movie Marathon

TELUS World of Science is hosting a totally radical ‘80s movie extravaganza all throughout the weekend. Check out beloved features like Ferris Bueller’s Day off, Ghostbusters, and Karate Kid. Tickets are available online or at the door, and start at $17.50 for two movies or $39.95 for five movies.

Street Performers Festival