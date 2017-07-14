Twinning: Multiples welcome chance to celebrate at Edmonton Twin and Triplet Festival

Twins Priscilla and Chantala Forgie stood in line at Canadian Tire recently, waiting to buy two of the same product, their hair styled the same way, when another customer turned around.



“She told us that we should be more individualistic,” Priscilla recalls.

“And we said, ‘No, we love it, sorry.’ Needless to say, we switched lines,” she adds, as both sisters laugh.

Aside from a few years separated for university, the 26-year-olds have spent a lifetime together — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. They joke about being “wombmates,” share most of the same interests and work in the same downtown Edmonton office tower. When they press their forearms together, their matching tattoos form a heart.

So when they saw the opportunity to join the Edmonton Twin and Triplets Plus Festival and Parade this weekend, they jumped at the chance — and will now lead the parade Saturday morning.

Organizer Flora Trebi-Ollennu, mother to 21-year-old twins, hopes Edmonton can tap into a universal — and growing — phenomenon.

“Twins are twins," she said. "It doesn’t vary from culture to culture; they’re recognized and celebrated.”

She points to the thousands of multiples that descend on Twinsburg, Ohio every August. Meanwhile, in her native Ghana, twins and triplets are celebrated with an annual parade.

Not only that — they’re increasing in number.

According to Multiple Births Canada, there has been a “dramatic increase” in multiple births in recent decades, due in part to in vitro fertilization. The rate of multiple births increased from 2.2 per cent in 1995 to 3.2 per cent in 2008, though growth has slowed again more recently.

Tyrell Chilibecki, dad to twin three-year-olds and vice-president of Edmonton’s volunteer-run Twin and Triplet Club, said his group has seen an increase and now supports about 300 families with young children.

Many of their members will be at the parade Saturday, he said. For parents, these events are as much about finding a community as it is about celebrating.

From health effects to invasive questions from strangers to strategies for navigating birthday parties, multiples come with unique challenges, he said.

“There are so many people who struggle with multiples who don’t have support,” he said.

To try to fill that need, the club runs classes on managing multiples, in addition to year-round social events, but Chilibecki adds that events like the festival help get the word out.

“Events like this are great because one of the biggest challenges with having multiples is you don’t have a lot of extra time to raise awareness about having multiples,” he said.

Even as adults, Priscilla and Chantala agree there are some things only other twins get. They’re looking forward to meeting other members of the tribe this weekend.

“There is a different lifestyle to being a twin. Even when it comes to things like independence, you sometimes battle with that because you’re born into being with someone 24/7,” Priscilla said.

Chantala said it's nice to meet people who understand the "jokes" they hear.

“It’s repetitive,” she said. “People ask if we’re telepathic. Or they ask, ‘When’s your birthday? And when’s your birthday?’ That’s the most common one.”

Still, both agree they wouldn’t change a thing.

“People sometimes talk about it like it’s a flaw, being so similar,” Chantala says. “But really, it’s a blessing. You know how sometimes you say something to a friend and they don’t really get it? We never have that. It's really special.

“We love being twins, so why not celebrate it?”