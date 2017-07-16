Indigenous leaders pull out of Edmonton summit

A gathering of Canada's premiers set for Edmonton Monday has lost three of its biggest players.

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) and Metis National Council (MNC) issued a joint statement Friday saying they will not attend the Council of Federation meeting, which is scheduled to take place July 17-19 at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.

In the statement, the groups said national Indigenous leaders “expect full inclusion in intergovernmental tables.”

The annual summit is held in a different province each year and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley was set to host this year’s event as incoming chair of the federation.

The first day is typically set aside for meetings with Indigenous leaders.

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde, ITK President Natan Obed and MNC President Clement Chartier plan hold a press conference in Toronto Monday instead, where they will discuss “Indigenous Peoples’ participation in federal-provincial-territorial intergovernmental tables, and the 2017 Council of the Federation meeting scheduled for Edmonton July 18-19.”

None of the groups are commenting further until the press conference.

The Native Women’s Association was invited to the Edmonton meeting, and a spokesperson told Metro Friday that the group was still planning to attend. The Indigenous People’s Assembly of Canada has also been invited.