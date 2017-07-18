Alberta's Child and Youth Advocate says province 'not hearing' calls to help kids in care

Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate says the province is failing to listen to his recommendations to prevent the death of children of children in care.

Advocate Del Graff again called for changes Tuesday after releasing reviews into the “heartbreaking” deaths of three Indigenous children who’d previously been in government care.

But he also had some tough words for the province.

“I don't feel the government is hearing and acting on the recommendations in the way I had hoped,” he said, speaking at a press conference alongside other child advocates.

“When we make a series of recommendations ... and they're not acted upon, or there's a commit to act upon, but we don't see an update come back to us. It is concerning.”

Graff released investigative reviews into the deaths of three children, referred to as Sarah, 5, Anthony, 2, and Mikwan, 1. All three died between 2014 and 2015.

In the report Graff points out all three were taken into care and then returned to their family homes, where they later died. He is recommending that the Ministry of Human Services provide resources and support for Aboriginal communities to ensure delivery of child welfare sevices.

Graff also recommends the province "enhance child intervention policies and procedures" to handle family reunification better.

His office has created a new online tracker to monitor prior recommendations and the government's progress.



In response, Minister Sarah Hoffman issued an emailed statement on behalf of Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee.

"We accept the recommendations and will work closely with his office to implement them and ensure the safety and well-being of Alberta’s vulnerable children," she said.

"In examining these cases, it is clear that we need to do a better job of working with families to ensure complex needs are acknowledged, the right supports are in place and that children are kept safe."